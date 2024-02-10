HomeWorldSports

Man United great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives in Mumbai, greeted by Red Devils at airport

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Manchester United legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday morning to be greeted by a swarming pool of Red Devils at the airport.

Solskjaer was received by Manchester United fans ahead of Saturday’s event in Mumbai orchestrated by Tilak Gaurang Shah, Founder of Ace of Pubs and a die-hard United fan.

The three-city tour will witness an unfiltered and nostalgic-filled conversation with the football great as part of “An Evening with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer” where sports fans and football fanatics will get an opportunity to engage with the Manchester United Legend.

Solskjaer met fans and also exchanged jerseys with Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav in Bengaluru on Friday. He will be in Mumbai on Saturday followed by Delhi on Sunday (Feb 11).

Solskjaer reached India on Friday, landing at Bengaluru where he participated in fans-engagement events during his day-long stay.

