scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Manika Batra goes down fighting in semis of WTT Contender

By News Bureau

<br>The 27-year-old paddler ranked 36th in the world, hampered by an injury, was far from her best and although she won the first game, she could not maintain the same momentum against World No. 24 Zhang who came full guns blazing to win the next three games in a match that lasted 18 minutes.

In the other semifinal, Siqi Fan beat fellow Chinese player Liu Weishan with a 3-1 scoreline to set up an all-Chinese final on Saturday.

In men’s singles, Korean Jang Woojin took his rightful spot in the final, beating compatriot Lin Shidong 3-0. He will take on Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in the final on Saturday.

In the second semifinal, Hugo beat China’s Peng Xiong 3-2 to book a place in Saturday’s final.

–IANS<br>armstrong/arm

Previous article
Pranavi Urs wins second leg of WPGT by five shots
Next article
Wrestling row: Find matter politically motivated, says Union Minister V.K. Singh
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung working on 'Lifelike Pixels' for OLED screens

Technology

Wipro lays off over 400 freshers for poor performance

News

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Tina Datta for making cheap claims about Shalin Bhanot; cries inconsolably saying she is done with justifications

Technology

Twitter to stop forcing users onto 'For You' timeline

Health & Lifestyle

US records over 25 mn flu illnesses this season: CDC

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 XBB variant rises to 7% in Canada by mid-January

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant accounts for half new Covid infections in US

Health & Lifestyle

Nigeria issues alert on diphtheria outbreak

Sports

WFI chief to step aside till oversight committee investigates issue, says Anurag Thakur; wrestlers end protest

Sports

Indonesia claim historic first victory to end U19 Women's T20 WC on high

Sports

ILT20: Alex Hales century blows away Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Desert Vipers

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany crush South Korea 7-2 but fail to get direct entry in quarters

Sports

Wrestling row: Find matter politically motivated, says Union Minister V.K. Singh

Sports

Pranavi Urs wins second leg of WPGT by five shots

Sports

Brazil international and former Barca defender Alves arrested for alleged sexual assault

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC close gap at the top with a 2-0 win over East Bengal FC

Sports

Wrestling fiasco: Potential involvement of 'industrialist' adds layers to the protest

News

‘USA Today’ names NTR Jr on its list of Best Actor Oscar hopefuls

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US