Manoj Tiwary to bid adieu to all formats of cricket after Ranji Trophy fixture against Bihar

Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) Former Indian and Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture against Bihar.

Tiwary, who made his debut for Bengal in 2004 having scored at an average of 48.56 with almost 10,000 first-class runs, 29 centuries, and 45 half-centuries. A 42.28 average allowed him to score 5581 runs in 169 List A games.

“Hi all, So… It’s time for the one last dance! Possibly one last time for a long walk towards my beloved 22 yards. I will miss every bit of it!,” said Manoj Tiwary in social media post X.

“Thanks for cheering and loving me all these years. Would be loving it if you all come down to my favourite EdenGardens tomorrow and the day after to cheer for Bengal. A loyal servant of cricket, your Manoj Tiwary,” he added.

Before getting a few opportunities in 2011 and 2012, Tiwary had to wait three years after making his debut for India in an ODI against Australia in 2008. In Chennai in December 2011, he scored his only century in his 12-match ODI career against the West Indies. In 2014, he was recalled for one ODI in Bangladesh after being dropped once more and battling several injuries. He played his final series in Zimbabwe in July of that same year.

Tiwary played for the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals (formerly the Delhi Daredevils), and Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL.

Manoj Tiwary’s journey in Indian cricket reads like a rollercoaster of highs and lows, marked by moments of promise overshadowed by unfortunate setbacks. Hailing from Bengal, Tiwary’s early exploits in domestic cricket garnered attention, particularly his stellar performance in the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy, where he amassed a staggering 796 runs at an average of 99.50, breaking records along the way.

His long-awaited debut for India was met with anticipation, but fate had other plans. In a cruel twist of fate, Tiwary suffered a severe shoulder injury during fielding practice on the eve of his debut match against Bangladesh in Mirpur. This setback delayed his international debut, and when the opportunity finally arrived in early 2008 against Australia, jetlag and facing the likes of Brett Lee proved to be formidable challenges.

Despite sporadic opportunities over the years, including a maiden ODI century against West Indies in 2011, Tiwary found himself battling inconsistency and injury woes. Mysterious benchings and prolonged spells on the sidelines added to his frustration, as he struggled to secure a permanent place in the national side.

However, Tiwary’s resilience shone through as he continued to fight for his place in the team. Despite setbacks, he seized every opportunity that came his way, including his inclusion in the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 squad.

Yet, injuries continued to haunt him, forcing him to endure lengthy lay-offs and periods of rehabilitation. It wasn’t until the 2013-14 Vijay Hazare Trophy that Tiwary made his comeback after an eight-month absence, displaying his determination to overcome adversity.

–IANS

hs/