scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mark Coles steps down as head coach of Pakistan women’s cricket team

By Agency News Desk

Lahore, Aug 10 (IANS) Mark Coles has stepped down as the head coach of the Pakistan women’s cricket team due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed on Thursday.

Coles, the former New Zealand cricket coach and player, will not be available with the women’s side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start on September 1 in Karachi, the PCB informed in a release on Thursday.

Coles, who had previously served as head coach of the women’s team from 2017 to 2019, was appointed again this year in April.

“The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women’s side and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the PCB said in a statement.

The replacement of Mark Coles will be announced in due course, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed here on Thursday.

Coles was initially appointed head coach of the Pakistan women’s national cricket team on a trial basis in 2017 before being given a two-year contract after Pakistan women defeated New Zealand in a match. He was given the job on the condition that he would live in Pakistan.

During his stint as head coach, Pakistan won nine of the 28 Women’s One Day Internationals that they played, and 12 of their 30 Women’s Twenty20 International matches, and also finished fifth in the 2017–20 ICC Women’s Championship.

–IANS

bsk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5
Next article
West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax
This May Also Interest You
Sports

West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax

News

David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5

Sports

Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC

News

Alia says her 'Heart of Stone' character is reflection of her roots

Health & Lifestyle

Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish

News

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

Sports

Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today

News

Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark

News

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

News

Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

Technology

Indian startup workers get average salary hike of 8 to 12% in 2022-23: Report

Sports

Hockey India announces special coaching camp for sub-junior teams; appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches (Ld)

News

Akshay Kumar releases new clip of his character ahead of 'OMG 2' release

Technology

Amazon says digitised 62 lakh MSMEs, created over 13 lakh jobs in India to date

Technology

Ola Electric registers whopping Rs 784cr loss in FY22

News

Sonu Sood helps man from Bihar to clear debts

News

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he ‘activated’ his ‘feminine’ energy for ‘Dream Girl 2’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US