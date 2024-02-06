Mayank Agarwal to make Ranji Trophy return after health scare: Report

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Mayank Agarwal has been reportedly declared fit and is all set to return to lead Karnataka in their sixth round of Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu after recovering from a health emergency that left him sidelined for the match against Railways.

Agarwal suffered a major health scare after ingesting a liquid from a bottle, he believed contained drinking water, during the flight from Surat from Agartala and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital in the Tripura capital.

On Monday, Agarwal returned as captain for the sixth-round southern derby against Tamil Nadu at Chepauk beginning later this week and ESPNCricinfo reports.

Agarwal told ESPNcricinfo that he was “fit and fine and there were no major issues.”

The return of Agarwal, along with Devdutt Padikkal injects much-needed experience and firepower into the Karnataka lineup. Their absence in the previous rounds had left Karnataka vulnerable, evident in their narrow escape against Railways where they scraped past on the back of Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 67 with just one wicket in hand.

Karnataka will take on Tamil Nadu in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy starting on February 9 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Karnataka squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, R Samarth, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Aneesh KV, Vyshak Vijayakumar, V Koushik, K Shashikumar, Sujay Sateri (wk), M Venkatesh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kishan Bedare, Rohit Kumar, Hardik Raj

–IANS

hs/bc