Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes Tour

Melbourne, May 27 (IANS) Australian women’s team captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the Women’s Ashes Tour of the UK due to medical reasons.

On the advice of CA medical staff, Lanning has been withdrawn from the squad due to a medical issue which requires management from home.

A timeline for Lanning’s return to play will become clearer in due course.

CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) Shawn Flegler said:

“It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes; it’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

“Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.

“We ask that Meg’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Alyssa Healy will captain the women’s team throughout the upcoming Ashes Series and will be supported by Tahlia McGrath as vice-captain.

Lanning will not be replaced in the squad due to the concurrent Australia A tour which allows players to be available for and cross over into both squads as required.

–IANS

cs