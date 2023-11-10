Men’s ODI WC: Allan Donald to quit as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach post team’s campaign

Pune, Nov 10 (IANS) Legendary South Africa pacer Allan Donald has decided to quit as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach post the team’s campaign in the ongoing 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup. Donald was appointed to the role in July 2022 and his last match with the team will be against Australia in their final World Cup league match at MCA Stadium on Saturday.

He added that he initially was okay with a year’s extension, but gave up the thought due to spending more time with his family. “During the World Cup, I was the first one to accept a contract verbally. I didn’t sign a contract but I was ready to go back to Dhaka to sign the contract for a year’s extension. I was excited to crack on and see how we can expand this fast-bowling group even further.”

“I have had time in the World Cup to reflect on that. My immediate thought was that 12 months looks like a long time. The schedule looks very hectic. I’d better start thinking about my family. I got a two-year-old grandson who I miss dearly. I have been away for 82 days on the bounce. I think it got to me a little bit,” Donald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Under Donald, Bangladesh saw an uptick in its fast-bowling stocks playing all formats regularly. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain (not playing World Cup due to knee injury), Mustafizur Rahman, and youngster Tanzim Hasan have emerged to be regulars in Bangladesh’s fast-bowling group, though the fast-bowlers aren’t having a great time in the World Cup.

“I am overwhelmed by how popular this fast-bowling group has become. The support for me was touching. I wish Bangladesh all the best. I will follow their progress in the coming months and years, see how they go. I have become good friends with this fast-bowling group, and not just the young quicks, who were plucked off the shelves.”

“We just don’t go and do the business. I am really in awe of how they have progressed and accepted a mindset in all formats that has given them something to shout about, for other teams to take note of what they have achieved, how they conduct themselves on the field.”

“I am really proud of them. Whoever takes care of them from now, all I know is that I have left them in a good space with a good platform to work from. It is basically time for me to get home and be a dad, husband and grandfather,” concluded Donald.

