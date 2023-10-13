Men's ODI WC: Arijit Singh to ignite the stage before India-Pakistan clash

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANs) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced that the sensational playback singer, Arijit Singh, to dazzle fans before the epic 2023 World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan at the awe-inspiring Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium,” BCCI posted on social media platform X on Thursday night.

Adding musical fuel to the fire, the maestros Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will be Joining the musical fiesta later on.

A dazzling array of celebrities, spanning Bollywood, politics, and various domains, are expected to grace the high-profile World Cup encounter.

Talking about the performance of both teams in the ongoing tournament, India and Pakistan have triumphed in all their matches. While India secured victories against Australia and Afghanistan, displaying their prowess on different grounds, Pakistan emerged victorious against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, having played their warm-up games and initial round-robin matches in Hyderabad.

In ODI World Cup matches, India has maintained a perfect record against their arch-rivals, winning all seven encounters and will be aiming to continue their dominance in Saturday’s match-up.

–IANS

bc