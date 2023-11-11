Men's ODI WC: Can Virat Kohli score a record 50th ton in the Netherlands match?

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) As India get ready to take on the Netherlands in their final preliminary league match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, the question foremost on the fans’ mind is whether Virat Kohli will be able to score his 50th century and become the highest century-getter in One-day cricket?

Having scored his 49th century after a big gap and equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in One-day International cricket, Virat Kohli will be keen to score his 50th century and make the record his own.

Kohli has a total of 49 ODI centuries to his name and will have at least two more opportunities at the ongoing World Cup to reach 50 and break the long-standing record of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds of all-time.

Kohli scored 101 not out to reach his 49th ODI century against South Africa in the 243-run win at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5 and equalled Tendulkar’s record.

Sunday’s clash against the Netherlands is Kohli’s first opportunity to surpass Tendulkar’s haul of hundreds and therefore all eyes will be on the former skipper to see if he can claim outright ownership of the record.

If Kohli fails to break the record against the Netherlands, then he will have at least one more opportunity to do so at the Cricket World Cup with India locked in for a semifinal contest against the fourth-placed team next week.

Should India win that cut-throat clash they will book a spot in the World Cup final and Kohli could claim the record on the biggest stage of all at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a decider against South Africa or Australia.

Four of Kohli’s 49 ODI centuries to date have come at Cricket World Cups, while two have been notched at this tournament after the 35-year-old reached triple figures against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Will he be able to score his fifth century in the World Cup? All eyes will be focused on the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday when the Indian teams will be batting.

It will be a double bonanza for the team on Sunday if Kohli scores his 50th century and India wins their ninth successive match in the 2023 World Cup.

