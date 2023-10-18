scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's ODI WC: DRS needs more transparency, says David Warner

Australia opening batter David Warner called for more transparency with the DRS, especially in terms of the ball-tracking system.

By Agency News Desk
DRS needs more transparency, says David Warner
DRS needs more transparency, says David Warner _ pic courtesy news agency

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) Australia opening batter David Warner called for more transparency with the DRS, especially in terms of the ball-tracking system. Warner was frustrated after he was given out LBW in Australia’s chase of 210 and the opening batter expressed his disappointment with an animated reaction after his review also did not overturn on-field umpire Joel Wilson’s decision, during the ongoing ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka, here.

“I’ve never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works, it’s just for the TV, If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer,” Warner said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“In England, the ball bounces and it actually moves once it’s bounced, not just off the seam but in the air it can move,” he added.

“So there’s just little things that as a player you get frustrated because there’s no explanation … but there has to be some accountability.”

Warner explained his chat with umpire Joel Wilson and what led to his frustration after seeing the replays on the big screen.

“The umpire said the ball was swinging back so to his credit, if he thinks that then that’s why he’s given a decision. But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded you get a little bit annoyed, (but) that’s out of our control. I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much just (to) myself,” he added.

–IANS

cs

12
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Neil Bhatt tells Aishwarya Sharma that housemates want to separate them
Next article
Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur to star in web-series ‘Pharma’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US