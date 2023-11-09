Men’s ODI WC: England have shown the commitment and desire to put things right, says Jos Buttler

Pune, Nov 9 (IANS) Though England are out of reckoning for 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup semi-finals, captain Jos Buttler said his team have shown a commitment and desire to put things right after beating Netherlands by 160 runs to keep themselves in the reckoning for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

On Wednesday, England ended a five-match losing streak with a huge win over the Netherlands. In the process, England managed to get off the bottom of the points table to now be at seventh place with four points.

“I think everyone’s been frustrated, but the guys have stayed tight, everyone’s stayed really close and kept working hard. I think if you watched training yesterday, the guys probably trained as hard as they trained all trip, which shows the level of commitment and desire to put things right.”

“Don’t get to the level of player that we’ve got in the squad without having that personal pride and work ethic and determination to put things right when they’re not going the way you want.”

“I guess we just hung in there and trusted ourselves and put trust in the guys that at some point the wheel will turn. Keep trying to deliver the same messages and play committed to the style we want to,” said Buttler in the post-match press conference.

England’s final World Cup game is against Pakistan at Kolkata on November 11, and Buttler sees it as a vital game for getting into 2025 Champions Trophy. “It’s a huge game for us. We haven’t performed the way we wanted to this whole trip, and we’d like to leave India putting in a proper performance. So, it’s a huge game for us.”

“Everyone’s been working hard for the whole trip. But, like I say, it would be easy for us to tail off. If guys weren’t as committed, you wouldn’t get that level of training, even when things haven’t gone well.”

“Credit to everyone for still putting in and showing how much it means to play for England and the pride in our performance. Of course, the Champions Trophy is something we’re very focused on and determined to make sure we’re there.”

He also stated that he wants to continue as captain in both white-ball formats, especially with England Men’s Managing director Rob Key set to arrive in India. After the World Cup in India, England will be going to West Indies for a white-ball tour in December.

“I’d like to (captain England in West Indies). I know Rob Key arrives into India today, I think. So, we can have some good conversations with him and the coach and everyone and make a plan for that tour. But I’d like to.”

Buttler has been unable to set the World Cup on fire, managing to amass 111 runs at an average of just 13.87 in eight innings and admitted to being frustrated with his performances.

“You want to lead from the front and do that in your own performance. So, very frustrated, again, not to contribute. But I’ll stick to the stuff that’s served me well over a long period of time when I’ve had these little runs of form and, like I say, hopefully come out the other side of it very soon.”

