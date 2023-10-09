Men’s ODI WC: I was thinking that this is a Test match bowling wicket, says Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Using his familiar knowledge of surroundings and pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious spin web of pin-point accuracy in line and length to pick 3-28 and break the back of Australia’s batting.

After India won by six wickets to open their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign on a high, Jadeja said his stump-to-stump line accuracy in bowling was facilitated by making himself think that he was bowling on a pitch in a Test match scenario.

“When I started the first over, the ball was stopping after falling a little slow. I thought it was the afternoon, it was hot and the wicket was dry. I thought a stump-line would be better. From here some balls would turn, some would go straight so it won’t be easy for the batsman to line up.”

“This was my plan that I should bowl at the stumps and luckily the ball to Smith turned a little more. So, my plan was simple. I was thinking that this is a Test match bowling wicket. I shouldn’t experiment too much because everything was happening on the wicket. So, I was trying to bowl it stump to stump,” said Jadeja in the post-match press conference.

If one were to make a highlights reel of Jadeja’s spell from Chennai, him bamboozling Steven Smith would occupy a huge chunk, due to its loop-worthy appeal. The first ball of the 28th over post a lengthy drinks break, Jadeja got to rip one – pitched on a good length at middle-stump – past Smith’s defence and rattled the off-stump.

Television graphics showed Jadeja’s last two deliveries before getting the better of Smith were around 100kph. But the ball to get the stubborn right-handed batter out was at 91kph, thus showing that he’s adept at varying his pace, while taking Smith’s wicket for the 11th time in international cricket.

“I think that was the turning moment – when you get a wicket like Steve Smith from there onwards it was not easy to just come in and rotate the strike for the new batter. So, I think that I would say that wicket was the turning point. From there onwards, they were 119 – 3 and then 199 all out. I would say that was the turning point,” he added.

Sunday’s clash was deemed as a grand homecoming for Ravichandran Ashwin, but it was Jadeja who gave the vibes of being the more of a local lad aware of every inch of Chepauk’s nature. Before the game began, Jadeja was seen giving a talk in the team huddle, adding to the notion of Sunday being his day with the ball.

Taking out Marnus Labuschagne, which led to “Ohh Raviiii Jadejaaaa” chants from the KMK stand and Alex Carey with similar accuracy meant Jadeja’s bond with Chepauk, going for more than a decade, had another chapter added, this time in the blues of Indian team.

“It helped me, because I knew the conditions in Chennai. I’ve been playing here for like 10-11 years so I know the how conditions in this ground. So, I think I enjoyed and whenever I contribute to the team I always feel happy.”

“That depends on the venue (to play three spinners), we can’t get such a wicket everywhere, but if we get to see such a wicket on the ground that the ball can spin better, then definitely we can go for such a combination.”

Though India had a scary start to chasing 200 by losing three wickets in first two overs, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli’s 165-run stand got them over the line. As the World Cup progresses, pitches could become slower, Jadeja’s role as an accurate left-arm spinner with a Test-match like line and length to rip the heart out of batting line-ups will increase.

“It feels very good when you defeat big teams, and your confidence definitely goes up. Beating Australia and other strong teams in the World Cup would be great. I won’t say it will be easy in front of the other teams because every team is good.”

“But if you win in front of the big teams, you have a different level of confidence. In the next stage, as a team if out of 11 even 7-8 players have high confidence we can go in a positive direction.”

