India will play New Zealand in semis on Nov 15

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) It’s official — India will take on New Zealand in the semifinal of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here on November 15, in a repeat of their clash at the same stage in the 2019 edition. South Africa will meet Australia in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens on November 16, with the winners of the two matches facing off in the final of the mega event in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The four semifinalists were confirmed for the knockout stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 after England defeated Pakistan by 93 runs at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Hosts India will finish on top of the standings during the group stage of the event regardless of the result in their final match against the Netherlands on Sunday. Thus, Rohit Sharmá’s side is already locked in to tackle New Zealand in the knockout semifinal on November 15.

It is the same venue where India registered a commanding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

Pakistan had a very slim chance of making the semifinals by defeating England by a massive margin to surmount a huge NRR deficit. But the 1992 World Cup winners failed to come anywhere close to the mathematical equations as England ended their hopes by posting a score of 337/9 on electing to bat.

Thus, New Zealand (10 points) finished fourth in the standings behind table toppers India (16), South Africa (14) and Australia (14). South Africa finished second based on a better NRR of +1.261 as compared to Australia’s +0.841.

Thus, India will now have a chance to take revenge on New Zealand after the latter ended their campaign at the semifinal stage in the 2019 edition.

If the hosts win, they will take it to the final for the first time since 2011 as they had lost to Australia in the semifinals in the 2015 edition.

