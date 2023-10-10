scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's ODI WC: Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after slamming century against Pakistan

By Agency News Desk
Men's ODI WC: Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after slamming century against Pakistan
Men's ODI WC: Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after slamming century against Pakistan

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (IANS) Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was taken to hospital after suffering cramps after his brilliant innings against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup ongoing match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Tuesday.

“Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock of 122 runs from 77 balls in the ongoing game vs. Pakistan,” Sri Lanka cricket said in a statement.

Dushan Hemantha replaced Mendis in the field, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has taken over the wicketkeeping duties in his absence.

Mendis was the star of the show for Sri Lanka for the second successive game, slamming a majestic century to get his side off to a phenomenal start to the innings.

Sri Lanka, on the back of centuries from Mendis and Samarawickrama (108), scored 344 runs against Pakistan in the first innings.

–IANS

bc

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Malan, Reece Topley star in England’s big win over Bangladesh
Next article
Men's ODI WC: Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against England
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US