scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI World Cup: Afridi scripts history, becomes only Pakistani bowler to take 5-wicket haul twice

By Agency News Desk

Pune, Oct 20 (IANS) Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi came out brilliant yet again on a day when the Australian batter tore through the Pakistan bowling attack, and dominated the inning to post a mammoth target of 367/9 in 50 overs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Friday.

Afridi was exceptional with the ball, picking up five wickets and conceding just 54 in his 10 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi scripted a new Pakistan record as he became the first pacer from the country to pick up more than one 5-wicket haul in World Cup history.

Previously, Shaheen had picked up 6 for 35 against Bangladesh at Lord’s in 2019.

Afridi broke the opening stand between Mitchell Marsh and David Warner of 259 runs, getting the big wicket of Mitchell Marsh for 129 and removing Glenn Maxwell in the very next delivery.

Afridi got rid of the dangerous Marcus Stoinis for 21 and rattled the tail-end of Australian batting.

Afridi who has been struggling with his form after recovering from injury, credits it as best performance for him.

Australia went on to post 367, thanks to the sensational 163 from David Warner and 121 from Mitchell Marsh.

Chasing the mammoth target, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are batting confidently scoring half-centuries.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 131/0 after 20 overs.

–IANS

hs/bsk

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's ODI WC: Upset victims England meet South Africa with not a lot to separate the teams
Next article
South Zone sub-jr hockey: Le Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh win matches in men's event
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US