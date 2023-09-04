Men’s ODI World Cup: Kane Williamson to be included in New Zealand’s 15-man squad

London, Sep 4 (IANS) New Zealand’s white-ball captain Kane Williamson will be included in the 15-man squad for the Men’s World Cup in India as he continues to recover from right knee surgery, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Williamson had ruptured the ACL in his right knee while playing for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter had jumped up on the deep square leg boundary and was successful in saving a six off a shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad.

But Williamson landed awkwardly on his right leg and had to be carried off the field immediately. He was subsequently ruled out of the rest of IPL 2023 and went back home in early April for surgery, leaving his chances of playing the quadrennial tournament happening in India from October 5 to November 19, very slim.

NZC said Williamson has made sufficient progress in his recovery to allow him to be included in the squad for the tournament. As of now, Williamson, all set to feature in his fourth Men’s ODI World Cup, is with the New Zealand white-ball squad in England, continuing his rehab from injury.

“Through this entire process, I have tried to keep an open mind on when I might be able to return to cricket and not get too focused on one date or match. Being selected doesn’t change that and I know there’s still work to do and day-by-day goals to tick off to get back on the field with the team,” said Williamson.

Head coach Gary Stead said while Williamson’s selection doesn’t guarantee he will be available for the first match, against England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he continues to make strong progress in his recovery.

“Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him. He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back to playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.”

“At the same time, he’s also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn’t wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we’ve previously said, it’s great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term.”

The remainder of the New Zealand squad will be named on September 11 in Auckland. Stead also noted there wasn’t a specific match timeline on Williamson’s return to play.

“As we’ve said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match.”

Williamson was New Zealand’s highest run-getter in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup with 578 runs at an average of 82.57, including two centuries and as many fifties. He was also adjudged Player of the Tournament as New Zealand lost in the Super Over to England after scores were tied in an unforgettable final at Lord’s.

