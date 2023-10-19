scorecardresearch
Men’s ODI World Cup: Most games of ODI cricket are won in those middle overs: Pat Cummins

Ahead of the match against Pakistan on Friday at M Chinnaswamy, Australian skipper Pat Cummins highlighted the importance of middle overs in the game and stated that much will depend on how "we bat and bowl in the 20th to 40th overs

Mens ODI World Cup Most games of ODI cricket are won in those middle overs Pat Cummins_ pic courtesy news agency

Ahead of the match against Pakistan on Friday at M Chinnaswamy, Australian skipper Pat Cummins highlighted the importance of middle overs in the game and stated that much will depend on how “we bat and bowl in the 20th to 40th overs”. Talking to the reporters on the eve of the match, Cummins showed confidence in the bowlers stating, “They sealed the opportunity.”

“Most games of ODI cricket are won in those middle overs, either by not conceding wickets when you’re batting or trying to get a few breakthroughs with the ball,” Cummins said.

“It’s an area of the game we spend a lot of time on how to navigate through. We always (say) to our players, play what’s in front of you. If you feel like it’s a good opportunity to attack, go for it. If it feels like a moment where you need to bide your time and set up for the back thing, that’s also ok,” he added.

However, Cummins seemed a little worried about the recent batting performances and advised Australian batters to make full use of the conditions.

“Especially at a venue like here in Bangalore, I daresay it’s going to be high-scoring. Small outfield, pitch is always really good here, so batting is super important.”

After losing their first two games, Australia finally opened their account with a comfortable five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Lucknow. The five-time World Cup winners will be aiming to carry forward the momentum as they prepare to face Pakistan.

For Pakistan, this game will be an opportunity to right the wrongs of Ahmedabad – they were in a dominant position against India, but suffered a shocking batting collapse and couldn’t force their way back into the contest.

With two wins in three games in the World Cup, Pakistan surely have dominance over Australia but poor batting against India will surely be a concern for them.

1
