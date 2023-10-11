scorecardresearch
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to hit most runs ODI & T20 World Cup

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to hit the most runs in ICC World Cups (50-over and T20Is) during the World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Batting in his 53rd World Cup innings, Kohli crossed Tendulkar’s haul of 2278 runs with an aggregate average of more than 60.

In his 28 ODI World Cup innings, with an average of 50.60, Kohli has scored 1164 runs with two Hundreds and 7 Fifties.

Kohli is the third-highest Indian run-getter in ODI World Cups, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli has featured in five T20 World Cups and leads the batting charts with 1141 runs in 25 innings with 14 fifties and an average of 81.50.

Agency News Desk
