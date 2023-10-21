scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Merentiel fires Boca Juniors to win over Union Santa Fe

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, Oct 20 (IANS) Miguel Merentiel struck late as Boca Juniors secured a 2-1 home victory over Union Santa Fe in Argentina’s Primera Division on Friday.

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a close-range header following a set piece.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour when Franco Calderon was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Edinson Cavani.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Union equalized on the stroke of halftime through Mauro Diale, who received Enzo Roldan’s pass on the counterattack and took two touches before slotting a low finish into the far corner.

Merentiel restored Boca’s lead with a low shot that beat goalkeeper Sebastian Moyano at his near post after Union failed to deal with a Vicente Taborda corner.

The result leaves Boca 10th in their 14-team group with 10 points from nine games, seven points behind leaders Belgrano. Union is eighth with 11 points.

In other fixtures on Friday, Talleres Cordoba was held to a 1-1 home draw by Arsenal Sarandi, Instituto prevailed 3-1 at Huracan, and Newell’s Old Boys won 2-0 at Tigre.

–IANS

hs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Five times Indian players put up memorable performances in wins over New Zealand
Next article
Global spending on GenAI software, solutions to reach $143 bn in 2027
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US