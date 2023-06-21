scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Messi to make Inter Miami debut on July 21

By Agency News Desk

Miami, June 21 (IANS) Lionel Messi will likely make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup match against Mexico’s Cruz Azul on July 21, the US Major League club’s co-owner Jorge Mas said.

The announcement came almost two weeks after Messi announced he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join the Florida outfit, which is also partly owned by former England captain David Beckham, reports Xinhua.

The 35-year-old’s first game will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which is undergoing redevelopment work to increase its capacity and improve security.

According to widespread media reports, Messi has agreed to a two-and-a-half year deal with an option to extend for another season. He will reportedly earn between 50 and 60 million U.S. dollars a year.

“Absolutely no changes in the roster rules,” Mas told the Miami Herald. “There are no categories or anything that is being changed to incorporate Lionel Messi onto Inter Miami’s squad.”

Mas predicted that the World Cup winner’s arrival would change football forever in the United States.

“I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States,” Mas said. “I have a very, very strong held belief that we can create in North America and the United States if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world. I cannot over emphasize the magnitude of this announcement.”

According to media reports, Inter Miami are set to appoint Messi’s former Barcelona and Argentina national team boss Gerardo Martino as the team’s new manager.

Club representatives are also understood to be in talks with midfielder Sergio Busquets, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate who is a free agent after leaving the Catalan club earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Mas revealed the club hopes to begin construction work on a new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in the coming weeks with a view to inaugurating the venue in 2025.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan retires from football
Next article
Focus on Toor, sreeshankar, Aldrin as India hope to reap success of Inter-state at Asian, World Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Focus on Toor, sreeshankar, Aldrin as India hope to reap success of Inter-state at Asian, World Championships

Sports

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan retires from football

Technology

Ride-hailing & food delivery app Grab slashes 1,000 jobs

Sports

US Kids Golf India signs up for International Tour in Singapore

Sports

Title blow for GB men, USA women provide unexpected challenge for the Dutch

Technology

Spotify getting redesigned 'Your Library', 'Now Playing' views on desktop

Technology

Apple improves podcast discovery by adding 9 subcategories

Health & Lifestyle

Anurag Thakur performs yoga in hometown Hamirpur

Technology

Musk says after meeting Modi, Tesla coming to India (Ld)

Technology

I'm a fan of Modi, plan to visit India next year: Elon Musk

Technology

Turkish police arrest 120 suspects over cryptocurrency trading

Sports

Ashes 2023: Cummins, Lyon help Australia win first Test in a nail-biting finale

Sports

Olympics body condemns violent, threatening language by IBA prez against IOC officials

Technology

Online marketplace OLX Group slashes 800 jobs globally

Sports

Sr women's football nationals: Railways stun holders Manipur; Bengal, Haryana earn full points

Health & Lifestyle

ICMR to make public its study findings on sudden deaths & Covid vaccines soon

Sports

PHL 2023: Rajasthan Patriots trump Garvit Gujarat in a close encounter

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Zimbabwe chase down 316 in a canter; Nepal secure first win of the event

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US