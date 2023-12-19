Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Messi's Inter Miami to meet Newell's in friendly

Inter Miami and Newell's Old Boys will meet in a pre-season soccer friendly in Fort Lauderdale in February

By Agency News Desk
Washington, Dec 19 (IANS) Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys will meet in a pre-season soccer friendly in Fort Lauderdale in February, a match that will pit Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino against their former club.

The game will be played at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on February 15, both clubs said late on Monday, reports Xinhua.

“I’m delighted to be able to welcome my beloved Newell’s to our home in Miami,” said Inter Miami manager Martino, who made a club record 505 first-team appearances with the Argentine outfit in the 1980s and 90s.

He added: “It will be a special game because of everything that Newell’s Old Boys means to me. It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what is sure to be an exciting season.”

Inter Miami said tickets for the match would go on sale on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, Newell’s described the fixture as “unique” and “full of history”, adding that it would connect to the football roots of Messi and Martino.

Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer in July after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored 11 goals in 14 games during his first season with the Herons, helping them win the 2023 Leagues Cup, the club’s first ever trophy.

–IANS

cs/

