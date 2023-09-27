scorecardresearch
MI Cape Town: Peterson appointed head coach, Malinga joined as bowling coach

Cape Town, Sep 27 (IANS) Former South African spinner Robin Peterson has been appointed as the head coach of MI Cape Town for SA20 2024.

Peterson coached MI New York to the inaugural MLC title.

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been appointed as bowling coach.

MI Cape Town finished last in the points table with 3 wins in 10 matches, Peterson was the General Manager of the MI Cape Town in 2023. He will replace Simon Katich as head coach, whereas Malinga will replace former New Zealand all-rounder Jacob Oram.

Peterson and Malinga had been part of MI New York’s title-winning campaign in the inaugural season of USA’s Major League Cricket earlier this year as head coach and bowling coach respectively.

Former South Africa batter, Hashim Amla will continue as batting coach of MI Cape Town, captained by Rashid Khan.

MI Cape Town retained four players ahead of the next season, Rashid Khan is among four players, along with Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Dewald Brevis.

