Miami Open: Tsitsipas wins opener to enter Round-4, Medvedev gets walkover

By News Bureau

Miami, March 28 (IANS) After a week off due to a first-round bye and a victory by walkover in the second round, world no.3 Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas hit the court on Monday evening, defeating Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to enter the fourth round of Miami Open.

The Greek was playing for just the third time in the past month after he withdrew from Acapulco due to a shoulder injury and lost in the opening round in Indian Wells. He then received a first-round bye and a second-round walkover from Richard Gasquet in Miami.

“I was waiting for a very long time to get out and play. It has almost felt like a vacation this past week, staying in Miami. I’m glad I got started. It was a difficult match against an opponent who has played good tennis against good opponents in the past,” said Tsitsipas.

“I am happy with the way things turned around and my confidence towards the end. I had an eye-on-the-prize attitude and it was effective with how I played in the last game when he was serving,” he added.

The World No. 3 Greek, who reached the quarterfinals in Miami in 2021, is chasing his third ATP Masters 1000 title this week. He will next meet Karen Khachanov, against whom he holds a 6-0 overall head-to-head record.

On the other hand, world no 5 Daniil Medvedev did not even have to enter the court, as he advanced to the fourth round due to the withdrawal of Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, with a right hip injury.

Medvedev’s next opponent will be Quentin Halys from France, who defeated Mackenzie McDonald of the USA 7-6(2), 6-3 in 1 hour and 41 minutes.

–IANS

bc/cs

