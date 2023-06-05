scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Milan conquer Verona, Atalanta and Roma into Europa League

By Agency News Desk

Rome, June 5 (IANS) AC Milan closed their 2022-2023 Serie A season with a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona, while Atalanta and Roma secured Europa League places following victories.

Milan had already clinched fourth place before Sunday’s match, and they held a ceremony for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who decided to retire after the season. The Swedish player, hampered by injuries this season, only played four times, mostly in brief appearances, reports Xinhua.

The Rossoneri broke the deadlock before halftime when Brahim Diaz drew a penalty, which Olivier Giroud successfully converted.

Verona equalized in the 72nd minute when Marco Davide Faraoni found the net with a header at the back post.

Milan reclaimed the lead in the 85th minute, with Rafael Leao, who recently inked a new deal, demonstrating his worth with a low strike from outside the box.

In stoppage time, Leao rounded off the win by outmaneuvering the goalkeeper.

In other matches, Atalanta finished fifth following a 5-2 victory over Monza, with Teun Koopmeiners scoring a hat trick. La Dea, along with Roma, who edged out Spezia 2-1 thanks to a last-minute penalty by Paulo Dybala, secured a Europa League berth. Spezia and Verona will face off in a relegation play-off after both finished level on 31 points.

Juventus finished the season disappointingly in seventh place, despite a 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Napoli claimed the trophy at a sold-out Stadio Maradona. The Partenopei concluded the season with 28 victories, six draws, and four defeats after a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. Star striker Victor Osimhen clinched the Capocannoniere with 26 goals.

Elsewhere, Bologna secured a 3-2 victory away against Lecce.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google fixes Admin Console's issue affecting Workspace Administrators
Next article
Iraq signs 2 contracts with Spanish La Liga to develop Iraqi football
This May Also Interest You
News

Kollam Sudhi – popular Malayalam actor dies in road accident

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report

Sports

Spanish gymnasts shine in closing day of World Challenge Cup in Israel

Sports

China misses bronze after Australia's buzzer beater at FIBA 3×3 World Cup

Sports

Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

Sports

Iraq signs 2 contracts with Spanish La Liga to develop Iraqi football

Technology

Google fixes Admin Console's issue affecting Workspace Administrators

Sports

French Open: Djokovic gets past Nadal record, Alcaraz set up Tsitsipas clash

Technology

Super cool tech gadgets and features to lift your holiday spirits

Technology

Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated baby pic

Technology

Apple's Mixed Reality headset 'single biggest thing' to boost AR-VR industry

Health & Lifestyle

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich

Sports

Golf: India's Diksha finishes tied eighth in Sweden, as Pettersson wins maiden title

Sports

French Open: Awesome Alcaraz thrashes Musetti to reach quarterfinals

Sports

French Open: Comeback queens Svitolina, Pavlyuchenkova reach quarterfinals

Sports

Minor wrestler's father says stands by sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

Sports

Wrestling mess: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Amit Shah, share concerns

News

Mouni Roy chills with friends at her new Andheri restaurant

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US