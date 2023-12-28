Mohammad Kaif hails KL Rahul's century against SA as 'historic knock'

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has heaped praise on wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul’s magnificent century against South Africa in Centurian, calling it a historic knock that nobody will forget.

Rahul scored 101 runs to help India post 245 runs in the first innings against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The second day witnessed an extraordinary performance that etched Rahul’s name in the annals of Indian cricket history.

Having concluded Day 1 with a gritty 70 off 105 deliveries, Rahul returned to the crease with a determination that echoed beyond the boundary ropes. His blade, an artist’s brush, painted a masterpiece on the canvas of Centurion as he not only secured his second century in this South African fortress but also steered India to a commendable total in the first innings.

Kaif, acknowledging the challenges of batting at number 6, lauded Rahul’s historic knock, expressing that it’s no small feat to notch up a century from that position. Rahul’s innings of 101 runs off 137 deliveries, adorned with 14 boundaries and four sixes.

“It’s not easy to hit a century at No.6. Very difficult conditions, overcast conditions. It was a wet pitch, the ball was moving around. India were in a spot of bother. But KL Rahul stood there. What an innings. It’s a historic knock. Nobody will be able to forget,” said Kaif in a video posted on ‘X’.

Interestingly, the innings catapulted Rahul into an elite club, making him the third Indian batter to score multiple Test centuries in South Africa. He shared this prestigious honour with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved this five times, and the modern maestro Virat Kohli, who had done it twice.

“Keep your mouth shut and let your bat do the talking, that’s what you have done well. The game was slipping away. India were in a lot of trouble. This historic knock had patience, it had class. It was a proper Test knock. Well done, KL Rahul,” Kaif added.

Previously, in the Boxing Day Test of 2021, Rahul scored a memorable century, amassing 123 runs to guide India to victory against South Africa.

