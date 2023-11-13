Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after poor Men’s ODI World Cup campaign

Lahore, Nov 13 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the men’s team after their poor run in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India, where they finished in fifth place.

Morkel, the former South Africa fast bowler, joined the Pakistan men’s team as their bowling coach on a six-month contract in June this year. He played 318 matches for South Africa and claimed 544 wickets overall.

Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was on Pakistan’s tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, which they won 2-0. In the World Cup, Pakistan, the 1992 champions, were far from their best, winning only four out of nine matches.

PCB added that it will announce his replacement in due course.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to start on December 14, 2023. Pakistan will play matches in Perth, Melbourne (Boxing Day Test) and Sydney (New Year’s Test) in the series ending on January 7, 2024.

Both teams will contest for the Benaud–Qadir Trophy, with the series a part of the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

–IANS

nr/bsk/