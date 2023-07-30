scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Morocco upset South Korea to earn first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup win

By Agency News Desk

Adelaide (Australia), July 30 (IANS) Debutants Morocco on Sunday stunned South Korea 1-0 to claim their first-ever victory at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, here.

A diving header from striker Ibtissam Jraidi in the sixth minute broke the deadlock for Morocco, which is the team’s first-ever goal at the World Cup.

South Korea, the 2022 Asian Cup finalists, had fewer shots on target despite their dominance in possession. The second straight loss put them on the brink of elimination from the tournament, a Xinhua report said.

Morocco, who were humiliated 6-0 by Germany in their first group game, now have three points.

Group favourites Germany will play against Colombia later on Sunday. Both sides have three points now.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup, hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, will see only the top two teams from each of the eight groups progress to the round of 16.

This marks the inaugural instance of the women’s football’s premier tournament expanding to a 32-team format.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction
Next article
Amanda Bynes checks into new inpatient mental health center
This May Also Interest You
News

Amanda Bynes checks into new inpatient mental health center

Fashion & Lifestyle

Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction

Fashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Technology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US