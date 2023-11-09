Muller suggesting a bigger hotel room for goal machine Kane to store his ball trophies

Berlin, Nov 9 (IANS) Not everything has been smooth sailing for Harry Kane since the Three Lions captain inked a deal with a Munich club last summer.

The 30-year-old is still residing in a luxurious five-star hotel, as a suitable home for his family has eluded him for the past three months.

Kane’s protracted house-hunting saga has sparked light-hearted banter from teammate Thomas Muller, reports Xinhua.

“He might urgently need a bigger room to store all the balls,” Muller quipped, following the former Tottenham striker’s third hat-trick of the season in the German ‘Klassiker’ against Dortmund, adding to his tallies against Bochum and Darmstadt.

Kane, known for collecting the game ball after netting a hat-trick, doesn’t seem bothered by the limited space in his hotel suite, as his goalscoring spree continues unabated. His brace against Galatasaray in the Bavarians’ UEFA Champions League match took his remarkable tally to 19 goals in just 15 competitive outings, alongside seven assists.

“He scores on every pitch in the world,” Bayern’s coach Tuchel remarked after the team notched their 17th straight Champions League group stage win.

“He makes it look easy, continuing a decade-long run in the toughest football league,” the coach lauded, acknowledging Kane’s extraordinary feats.

Imagining the magnitude of Kane’s transition, Tuchel reflected, “It was the first club change of his career; he left the UK and embraced an unfamiliar league and city,” acknowledging the enormity of the challenge for Kane and his support network.

As Kane’s performances garner global acclaim, Tuchel confidently asserted, “It’s not the end; he’s far from done.” When compared to Robert Lewandowski’s path to 41 goals in the 2020/21 season – a record in the 60-year history of Germany’s top flight – Lewandowski had “only” netted 12 times after 10 league matches, whereas Kane has already tallied 15.

Tuchel recalled the motives behind the England captain’s late-career move. “He never won one of the major titles in football,” he stated, alluding to the Champions League.

Tuchel described Kane as a multifaceted asset: “He elevates his teammates, leads naturally, and yes, he’s a quintessential goalscorer.”

While Bayern’s hefty investment of an estimated 100 million euros initially stirred some controversy in Germany, Kane’s stellar performances appear to have quieted the skeptics.

Bayern’s new talisman expressed no astonishment at his success: “With solid foundations and immense support from my teammates, things tend to fall into place,” he shared.

