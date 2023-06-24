scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Vinit Rai on permanent deal

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the permanent signing of midfielder Vinit Rai following his loan spell. The 25-year-old Rai extends his stay at the Club after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Islanders.

The Assam-born midfielder initially joined the Islanders in January 2022 on loan from Odisha FC and made 14 appearances for the club across all competitions, including in Mumbai City FC’s historic 2022 AFC Champions League campaign.

Mumbai City loaned Vinit for another year, with the midfielder continuing with the Islanders for the 2022-23 season. Vinit played an influential role in the Islanders’ record-breaking ISL Shield win, featuring 11 times and scoring two spectacular goals against Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC.

“I am thrilled to extend my journey with Mumbai City for another year. The learning and experiences I’ve had in my time here have helped me grow a lot. Coach Des, his staff and everyone here has supported me wholeheartedly and I am determined to help the club achieve success just like we did last season,” said Vinit in a media release.

“I feel privileged to be part of this remarkable team and I’m ready to continue working hard for this badge and our fans,” he added.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Vinit started his ISL career in 2016 and has played a total of 90 league games so far, featuring for Kerala Blasters, now defunct Delhi Dynamos, and Odisha FC before joining the Islanders.

“Vinit has shown his qualities with us over the past two seasons and will be an important player for us going into next season. He has been patient and worked extremely hard and learned how we want him to play and is an extremely positive player in our environment,” said Des Buckingham, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC.

“I am very happy that Vinit will continue his development with us for another season and look forward to him contributing even more as we look towards an exciting campaign,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband
Next article
'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist
This May Also Interest You
News

'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist

News

Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

Health & Lifestyle

How our genes make us prone to allergies

Sports

Diksha tied second and one shot behind leader in Czech Ladies Open

Health & Lifestyle

Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study

Sports

Santos name Turra as head coach

News

Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis

News

Emilia Clarke 'nearly' ran over Samuel L Jackson on 'Secret Invasion' sets

News

Cate Blanchett surprises crowd at Glastonbury fest in a 'super special treat'

News

S S Rajamouli: I always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like Indiana Jones

News

Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah

Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US