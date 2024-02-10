Mumbai Open WTA 125K Tennis: Semenistaja, Hunter to clash in singles final

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Sixth seed Darja Semenistaja of Latvia will take on Storm Hunter of Australia in the singles final of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships, both coming through the semifinals with comprehensive wins at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Latvian Semenistaja, who won an ITF title in Bengaluru last month, continued her success on Indian soil with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono at the floodlit CCI courts on Saturday evening.

Hunter, the world’s third-ranked doubles player, upset eighth seed Katie Volynets 6-4, 7-6 in the first semifinal of the day. The 29-year-old left-hander, a Grand Slam champion in the mixed doubles format, continued her strong start to the season in singles.

Last month, she qualified and went on to reach the third round of the Australian Open women’s singles draw –- her best performance in a singles Grand Slam event. Hunter also reached the semifinals of the women’s doubles event in Melbourne.

Sunday’s clash between the two left-handers will be the first career meeting between Semenistaja and Hunter. Both will also be playing their first singles final at the WTA $125K Series level and whoever triumphs will claim the biggest singles title of their career so far.

Results:

Singles semifinals: 6-Darja Semenistaja (LAT) bt Arianne Hartono (NED) 7-5, 6-4; Storm Hunter (AUS) bt 8-Katie Volynets (USA) 6-4, 7-6(4).

–IANS

bsk/