Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen from Liverpool

Berlin, June 9 (IANS) Central midfielder Naby Keita returns to the Bundesliga on a free transfer after signing an undisclosed contract with Werder Bremen, the Green-Whites confirmed on Friday.

“It’s clear that when a player like Naby Keita is on the market on a free transfer, there are plenty of prospects. That’s why we’re very happy that Naby chose us despite several offers. With his qualities, he will be a great asset to the team,” said Clemens Fritz, head of Bremen’s scouting department.

Bremen’s new arrival knows the Bundesliga very well as he had played for RB Leipzig between 2016 and 2018, scoring 17 goals in an overall 71 competitive outings. Since his transfer in 2018, Keita has won all major titles with Liverpool, including the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, a Xinhua report said.

“I am really looking forward to my new task in Bremen,” said the Guinea international. “The talks with those responsible, the environment and style of play from Werder convinced me. The coach made me feel comfortable and showed me that I can help the team. Werder is a special club and I know the Weser stadium from my time in Leipzig”.

Werder Bremen finished 13th last season and is now trying to bolster up its offense with the signing of Keita.

“Naby is a strong midfielder who makes us much more flexible. He is a threat in the final third but can also set up. For our squad, he is an important building block in our central axis. Last year he played in the Champions League final and brings a lot of international experience to the team, which we will benefit from as a team,” said Bremen head coach Ole Werner.

–IANS

ak/