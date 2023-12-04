Neser withdrawn from PM's XI game against Pakistan; Buckingham named replacement

Canberra, Dec 4 (IANS) Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has been withdrawn from the Prime Minister’s XI squad to face Pakistan after experiencing some soreness during his state Queensland’s recent Sheffield Shield fixture against Western Australia.

As per Cricket Australia (CA), South Australia’s Jordan Buckingham will replace Neser in the PM XI’s squad, who will be playing a four-day game against the visiting Pakistan team at Manuka Oval from Wednesday.

“We know Michael is a quality player and we have seen him perform in the Test team and we want to ensure that should the opportunity arise to play more Test cricket this summer that we are giving him the best chance to be ready to perform.

“We’re taking a cautious approach with Michael, the elevated risk of potentially another large bowling load in the four-day PM XI’s fixture was deemed too high. Over the coming days we will work with the Brisbane Heat’s medical team to determine his Big Bash League availability,” said chief selector George Bailey.

Neser last played a Test match for Australia against West Indies in Adelaide last year and was called up to join the pat Cummins-led squad in the early part of the Ashes tour earlier this year. The soreness means Neser’s availability for the BBL summer is under doubt, as his side Brisbane Heat kick off their campaign against Melbourne Stars on Thursday.

On the other hand, Buckingham will now join Nathan McAndrew and Mark Steketee as one of three fast-bowlers for the PM XI’s game, with all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster chipping in as other pace-bowling options.

