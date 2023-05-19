scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Next Gen Cup will help us improve ourselves: Bengaluru FC's Sharon Padattil

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Goalkeeper Sharon Padattil, who is displaying his worth while plying his trade for the Bengaluru FC youth team in the ongoing Premier League Next Generation Cup, feels that the tournament will help them in gaining more experience and improve themselves.

Padattil has established himself as one of the important players in the BFC youth set up for the last two seasons, helping the club win the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) in back-to-back editions.

Born in Kerala, Padattil began his youth career at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in Thiruvananthapuram. He signed for Bengaluru FC in 2019, joining their youth team and has gone on to make a name for himself.

The young goalkeeper has been part of Bengaluru FC’s senior team for two Indian Super League seasons from 2021-23. During this time, Padattil also won the first major trophy of his professional career when the Blues lifted the Durand Cup 2022 title.

The youngster spoke to indiansuperleague.com in an exclusive interaction about the ongoing Premier League Next Generation Cup, his experience of training with the Bengaluru FC first team, learning from India international Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and more.

“This tournament (PL Next Gen Cup) is a good opportunity for us and we will gain more experience. We are playing against some good clubs abroad. We are getting good game time and facing match situations which will help us improve ourselves,” Padattil told indiansuperleague.com.

The goalkeeper also spoke about his experience of training with the Bengaluru FC first team.

“It was a good experience training with the senior players and coaches. They encouraged me and I have learnt so many things from the senior players while being part of the first team,” he said.

Asked about his learning from India international Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Padattil said he will try to implement his lesson in the matches.

“Gurpreet bhai is the number one goalkeeper in India. I learnt something from him in every training session. Whatever I have learnt, I try to implement in the matches. It’s a good thing because I’m training with a top level goalkeeper, so I’m very happy,” he said.

Bengaluru FC put on a good show in the last edition of the PL Next Gen Cup in England, however, the 23-year old is currently focusing on the ongoing tournament.

“We are focusing on this tournament. We are working harder and giving our 100 percent. We are trying to dominate the games and keep up the fighting spirit. We can do much better,” said Padattil.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ajay-Atul along with 30+ Chorus Singers To Perform Live Orchestra On Jai Shri Ram From Adipurush
Next article
YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs

News

Ajay-Atul along with 30+ Chorus Singers To Perform Live Orchestra On Jai Shri Ram From Adipurush

News

'Gladiator' sequel rounds up its cast; adds Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, others

Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.5 with new sports tab in its News app

Technology

Microsoft detects average 156,000 business email compromise attempts daily

Sports

Next Gen Cup a great cultural experience for foreign players, say visiting team coaches

Sports

WTC Final: Conditions in England should suit Australia a little bit more than India, says Ricky Ponting

News

Raja Kumari is 'thrilled' for her Cannes debut: 'My music has inspired audience'

Technology

NASA's CAPSTONE images Moon, successfully tests GPS-like technology

Technology

Meta may fire 6K workers in its 3rd round of job cuts next week: Report

Sports

WTC Final: 'X-factor' Ishan Kishan has the potential to bat in middle-order, believes Ricky Ponting

Health & Lifestyle

Plastics pervasive in food supply: Australian study

Health & Lifestyle

Krishna Saksena's 'God is Love' released by VK Singh

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi has learnt the art of converting 50s into 100s from Kohli, says Sehwag

Health & Lifestyle

New soft 'e-skin' mimics human sense of touch, talks to brain

News

Irra Mor, Randeep Hooda bond over common background at 'Inspector Avinash' shoot

News

Sonu Sood's political film 'Srimantha', 3 other Kannada movies hit screens

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US