Nikhil Prabhu leaves FC Goa; NorthEast United sign Phalguni Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) FC Goa defender Nikhil Prabhu will leave the club after a brief spell of five months with the Gaurs, the club announced his departure on Wednesday.

“The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of @nprabhu_4 for an undisclosed fee! Wishing you the best in your new adventure Nikhil!, ” said FC Goa in a tweet.

A product of Hyderabad FC’s academy side, Prabhu was promoted to the first team in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 but didn’t gain enough gametime. This led the defender to make a loan switch away from the club to Odisha FC in the 2021-22 season, where he made his ISL debut in a 0-0 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

His spell at the Bhubaneswar-based side prompted him to make a permanent move as he signed a new deal ahead of the 2022-23 season. After making three appearances during the season for then Josep Gombau-coached side, the centre-back accepted a loan offer for FC Goa.

During his stint with the Gaurs, the 22-year-old played four matches including the Super Cup, and also represented their academy side in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL).

Meanwhile, Northeast United FC have completed the signing of 28-year-old central midfielder Konsam Phalguni Singh on a two plus one year deal.

Konsam Phalguni Singh is a talented midfielder who has already made a name for himself on the Indian football scene.

Having played with Sreenidi Deccan FC and Trau FC, the industrious midfielder has registered 48 I-League appearances with two goals and seven assists.

On the signing, head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed his utmost confidence, stating, “I am delighted to welcome Konsam to the team. I have watched his performances in the Hero I-League and share a strong belief in his potential. His tenacity and technical prowess are exceptional and I am confident that he will add value to the squad.”

“I’m very excited to start this journey, representing the Club from my region, I will wear the colours of the team with the utmost pride. I believe that this is a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills and I am dedicated to helping the team on the path to success,” said Phalguni Singh.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
