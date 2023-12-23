Noman Ali ruled out of Australia Test series after emergency appendix surgery

Melbourne, Dec 23 (IANS) Pakistan left-arm orthodox spinner Noman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis.

“Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in an emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis,” according to a statement put out by the PCB.

“On surgeon’s advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy on Saturday morning,” it further added.

Pakistan’s spin aspirations took an unexpected hit. As Abrar Ahmed succumbed to an untimely injury, the spotlight turned to Noman, the designated backup. However, a twist in the tale emerged when it was revealed that Noman, despite being part of the original squad, was nursing a finger injury that kept him sidelined.

With the first Test looming, the Pakistan Cricket Board hastily summoned Sajid Khan as cover, but his arrival in Perth came too late for meaningful participation. As fate would have it, Pakistan entered the first Test without a specialist spinner, opting for Agha Salman’s off-spin duties.

The defeat in the first Test match was compounded by revelations from team director Mohammad Hafeez, who unveiled Noman’s concealed finger injury, explaining his absence.

Amidst the setback, the second day of a crucial warm-up game at the Junction Oval in Melbourne unfolded. Noman remained on the sidelines, and Sajid Khan became the lone specialist spinner in action against Victoria XI.

As Pakistan braces for the second Test, Noman’s pull-out leaves Sajid as the solitary spinner with a confirmed fitness status, making his inclusion almost inevitable.

The challenges for Pakistan don’t end with the spin department.

Khurram Shahzad’s stress fracture in the rib ruled him out just days before, depleting the fast bowling arsenal. Naseem Shah is on the road to recovery from a long-term injury, while Haris Rauf opted out of the series.

The resilience of the remaining squad will be put to the test as they regroup, seeking a comeback in a series marked by unexpected twists and turns.

–IANS

hs/bsk