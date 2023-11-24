scorecardresearch
Nottingham Forest's Nigerian striker Awoniyi suffers groin injury

London, Nov 24 (IANS) Nottingham Forest’s Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is likely to be sidelined until March due to a groin injury.

Forest coach Steve Cooper confirmed the news on Thursday, saying, “It’s bad news on Taiwo, he’s had to have surgery and he is going to be out for months.”

“We’ll support him and try to get him back as quick and as fit as he can be, but it’s a really unfortunate situation and a blow for him,” added Cooper.

Awoniyi has been a revelation in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals in eight starts and two substitute appearances, complementing the 10 he netted in just over 1,400 minutes last season, reports Xinhua.

“He’s become an important player for us with the goals he’s scored and the goals he will score for us, but he’s such a good guy and a good professional who is desperate to do well, so to get an injury like this is harsh on him,” said Cooper.

“We’ve got to support him through the process of coming back stronger. He’s done that once before here and I’m sure he will give everything again,” continued the coach, who highlighted that the forward had encountered a similar issue last season.

Awoniyi’s absence provides an opportunity for New Zealand international Chris Wood, who has scored three Premier League goals this season.

