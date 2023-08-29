Novak Djokovic makes a stunning return to US Open, gains World No.1 spot

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) Novak Djokovic made a stunning comeback to the US Open after he was denied the calendar grand slam in the 2021 final by the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

In his opening-round encounter on Monday night against Frenchman Alexandre Muller, Djokovic displayed a sheer governing performance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 scoreline.

With the win, he regained his top stop at the ATP World Rankings from defending US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz on September 11, when Djokovic will start a record-extending 390th week at the top.

He celebrated this win pleasantly and stated in his on-court interview, “The first set I started tremendously well off the box. We started quite late. Obviously, there was a ceremony between matches and I knew that we might have a late start, but nevertheless, I was excited to come out on the court.“

It’s been a couple of years, and to come out here in front of you guys is always an honor and a pleasure here on Arthur Ashe,” he added.

The dominance on the court that Djokovic showed was pretty evident to all, especially to former American President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama who enjoyed his game till the end.

Djokovic will be eyeing his 4th US Open title in his 10th appearance and also to make his third career appearance in the final of all four Slams during the same season (2021 and 2015).

The World No. 76 Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who upset NCAA champion Ethan Quinn of the United States 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, will meet Djokovic in the second round.

Djokovic also expressed his respect towards Zapata Miralles, “He’s a clay-court specialist but over the years all these guys learn how to play on the hard courts.”

“There’s no easy opponent, obviously I respect everyone. I don’t underestimate anybody and try to give my best. Hopefully, I can get another win in a few days.”

–IANS

