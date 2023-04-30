scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand

By Agency News Desk

Rawalpindi, April 30 (IANS) Fakhar Zaman smashed his third consecutive ODI century to lead hosts Pakistan to a remarkable record-breaking seven-wicket victory over New Zealand here.

The Pakistan opener hit 17 boundaries and six massive sixes during his unbeaten knock of 180* as the Asian side successfully chased down New Zealand’s healthy total of 336/5 with 10 deliveries to spare.

A host of records fell during the match, as Fakhar became just the fourth Pakistan batter to hit three straight ODI centuries and also claimed the honour of being the fastest player from the country to bring up 3000 ODI runs, reports ICC.

Pakistan’s total of 337/3 was also the fourth highest ODI score by Pakistan’s men’s team in an ODI and their second best run chase.

Skipper Babar Azam (68) and fellow experienced batter Mohammad Rizwan (54*) played their part in the exciting victory, but it was Fakhar that stole the show as the dynamic left-hander continued his rich vein of form in devastating style.

Pakistan needed something special from Fakhar’s in reply as New Zealand posted what looked to be a very decent score on the back of a brilliant century from Daryl Mitchell (129) and an equally important knock from captain Tom Latham (98).

Mitchell’s innings included eight boundaries and three sixes and his score was the highest by an New Zealand batter in an ODI in Pakistan and took him past Ricky Ponting’s 124* in 1998 for the highest by any No.3 from a visiting country.

Pakistan looked to be cruising to victory in reply with Fakhar and Babar at the crease and the score at 200/1, but the hosts’ skipper fell and Abdullah Shafique (7) was dismissed shortly after to provide New Zealand with a glimmer of hope.

But Rizwan joined Fakhar at the crease and the experienced duo successfully guided the home side to victory to ensure Pakistan opened up a 2-0 lead in the five-game ODI series.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Remitted money for overseas acquisitions, cross-border transactions duly vetted: Byju Raveendran
Next article
Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'
This May Also Interest You
News

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'

Technology

Remitted money for overseas acquisitions, cross-border transactions duly vetted: Byju Raveendran

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga

Sports

Freiburg beat Cologne to put pressure on top three in Bundesliga

Sports

Bordalas returns with aim of saving Getafe from relegation

Health & Lifestyle

Firaq: The poet who celebrated India’s assimilative culture (Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 4 Covid-19 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

Child dies of Marburg virus disease in Tanzania, takes death toll to 6

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala continue to steamroll opponents; maiden win for East Bengal

Sports

Formula 1: Perez beats Leclerc, Verstappen to victory in action-packed Baku Sprint race

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as SRH beat Delhi Capitals, return to winning ways (ld)

Sports

MotoGP 2023, Round 4: Frustrated Mir falls as Lecuona learns on mixed day for Honda in Jerez

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Sophia, Shivank qualify for Nationals in show jumping

Sports

IPL 2023: No one apart from Gurbaz and Russell got going, rues KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

National 2W Drag Racing: Double for Bengaluru's Abdul Shaikh; Jagathishree tops among girls

Sports

IPL 2023: Noor, Little got us back in the game and they kept us in the hunt, says Hardik Pandya

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek, Klaasen propel SRH to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Marsh's four-fer

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US