ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 1 (IANS) After West Indies failed to qualify for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup for the first time since the inception of the tournament after a seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in the ongoing qualifiers tournament at Harare, captain Shai Hope admitted that the team let themselves down in the entire competition.

West Indies, winners of the Men’s ODI World Cup in 1975 and 1979, were bowled out for just 181 in 43.5 overs at the Harare Sports Club before Scotland completed the chase with seven wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare.

“To be honest, there is not one thing I can put my finger on. We let ourselves down in the entire tournament. We have to look at the way we start our innings definitely. We knew it would be challenging (against Scotland bowlers). The toss is always crucial but we need to find a way to counter that early movement,” said a crestfallen Hope in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The saddening setback of not qualifying for this year’s ODI World Cup is a continuation of West Indies’ decline in ICC tournaments. Last year, they did not make it to the Super 12 stage of the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, after winning just one out of three games in the group stage at Hobart, coming after missing out on playing in the 2017 Champions Trophy for the very first time.

“The preparation needs to be better. We cannot come here and expect to be an elite team without preparation. Cannot expect to wake up one morning and be a great team. We know there are two more games left, we need to find a way to bounce back,” added Hope.

Asked if there is enough talent in the Caribbean, Hope replied in affirmative. “There is no question about it. We need to make sure we transfer that talent into consistent performances.”

“We are all new so we had to understand each other even more (under the coaching of new head coach Daren Sammy). Lots to look forward to and we all have to go one way — that is up.”

Hope also noted that fielding, which has been West Indies’ bugbear in the tournament, hasn’t been up to the high levels.

“I probably have to say the mindset. It really has to do with the attitude, we need to put in a much better effort.”

“The effort needs to remain, regardless of what has happened. We did it in patches but we certainly need to improve on that. They (Scotland) played really well. Credit must be given to them.”

Talking about West Indies not qualifying for this year’s ODI World Cup during the second Ashes Test, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said on Sky Sports the side’s decline in international cricket has been a hard watch.

“I got a chance to see the West Indies Test side in Australia last summer and it is quite hard to see that decline. “Now not qualifying for a 50-over World Cup — who would have envisioned that 20 years ago? The powerhouse of world cricket going back 40 years ago.”

“It just goes to show that if you don’t look at your developmental areas, don’t put money back into the grassroots, don’t care about that and expect that you are going to keep producing great players, it just doesn’t happen,” he said.

