ODI WC Qualifiers: Theekshana, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, finish Super Six unbeaten

Harare, July 7 (IANS) Spinner Maheesh Theekshana’s four-wicket haul and Pathum Nissanka’s third ODI century led Sri Lanka to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over West Indies in a Super Six stage match of Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Harare Sports Club, here on Friday.

Opening batters Pathum Nissanka (104) and Dimuth Karunaratne (83) did the bulk of the damage to chase down 243 after Keacy Carty (87) had dragged Windies to a respectable target.

The victory means that Sri Lanka remain unbeaten in the Qualifiers and will go in as favorites against Netherlands in the final, set to be played on Sunday. Both Sri Lanka and Netherlands have already claimed their main prize, a place in India next October for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 but neither will want to end their time in Zimbabwe with defeat.

Chasing a target of 244, Sri Lanka got off to a flying start as Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne put together a commanding 190-run opening stand that took the game away from West Indies.

Kusal Mendis (34) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (17) did the rest to easily reach their target of 244, for which Windies had Keacy Carty (87) to thank after Maheesh Theekshana (4/34) had ripped through much of their top order.

Put in to bat first, West Indies had started strongly, racing to 31 from their first four overs before Theekshana conceded just two from his first over and cleaned up Brandon King (10) in his second.

The spinner struck again in his third, Shamarh Brooks (2) nicking behind before captain Shai Hope (2) became his third victim from his fourth over, pinned leg before.

Opener Johnson Charles (39) was next back to the hutch an over later, trapped leg before by Matheesha Pathirana to leave Windies floundering on 62 for four. But Carty and Nicholas Pooran (14) led the fightback, as the pair stopped the flurry of wickets until Dushan Hemantha accounted for Pooran to further drag West Indies into the mire at 81 for five.

Carty, having survived a dropped catch on nine, kept the scoreboard ticking over and dragged his side to 123 for seven by the time Sahan Arachchige bowled Kyle Mayers (18) and Hemantha trapped Roston Chase (1) leg before.

Late contributions from Romario Shepherd (26) and Kevin Sinclair (25) then pulled Windies towards 250 before Carty fell 12 balls from the end to leave his side 243 all out.

In reply, Sri Lanka began their chase quickly, bringing up 50 inside nine overs before Nissanka reached his 10th ODI half century in as many balls in the 16th over.

Opening partner Karunaratne soon followed, bringing up his 50 with four as Sri Lanka cantered towards their total. Windies tried mightily to break the partnership, rotating through six bowlers in search of a way through, but the pair proved impenetrable as they brought up the 150 stand in the 28th over.

Nissanka then brought up his century with just under 20 overs remaining before eventually holing out to mid-wicket off the bowling of Kevin Sinclair. But the fall of the first wicket failed to stem the flow of runs, as Mendis picked up the scoring baton, bringing up the 200 with a four before Karunaratne was trapped leg before by Akeal Hosein.

It left Mendis and Samarawickrama to bring the chase home, doing so in style with 34 balls remaining to send Sri Lanka into Sunday’s final with their unbeaten record intact.

Brief Scores: West Indies 243 all out in 48.1 overs (Keacy Carty 87, Johnson Charles 39; Maheesh Theekshana 4/34) lost to Sri Lanka 244/2 in 44.2 overs (Pathum Nissanka 104, Dimuth Karunaratne 83; Kevin Sinclair 1/52) by 8 wickets.

