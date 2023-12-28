Friday, December 29, 2023
WorldSports

Odisha FC drawn against ASEAN Zone Champions in AFC Cup Inter Zone SF

Odisha FC were drawn against the ASEAN Zone Champions in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone semi-final in the draw held here at the AFC Football House on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
Odisha FC drawn against ASEAN Zone Champions in AFC Cup Inter Zone SF
Odisha FC, ASEAN Zone Champions, AFC Cup Inter Zone SF _ pic courtesy news agency

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 28 (IANS) Odisha FC were drawn against the ASEAN Zone Champions in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone semi-final in the draw held here at the AFC Football House on Thursday. The Kalinga Warriors emerged toppers of the AFC Cup South Zone after beating Bashundhara Kings in the final matchday of Group D earlier this month to qualify for the knockout stages in their maiden continental appearance.

The ASEAN Zone Champions are still to be determined as four teams remain in contention. Central Coast Mariners FC (Australia) will face Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia) in the first semi-final, while Macarthur FC (Australia) will take on Sabah FC (Malaysia) in the other semi-final.

The winners will contest the ASEAN Zone final on February 22, 2024, the winner of which will meet Odisha FC in the two-legged Inter Zone Semi-Final.

The first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone Semi-Final will be hosted by the ASEAN Zone Champion on March 6 or 7, 2024. Odisha FC will host the return leg on March 13 or 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Suspended WFI chief Sanjay Singh objects to IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee; sources
Next article
Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan-starrer ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ season 2 announced
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.