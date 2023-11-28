scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make first-ever India tour in December

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Manchester United footballer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set for his maiden visit to India for the exciting three-city tour from December 15 to 17.

Solskjaer is a renowned name in the football world and enjoys a huge fanbase in India as well. The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club. His sensational last-minute winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich is still fresh in the memories of football fans across the world.

“I have heard a lot about Manchester United fans in India from Tilak and I simply had to experience the fandom myself. I’m thrilled to join the fans in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and looking forward to an unforgettable time. This marks my first visit to the beautiful country, and I can’t wait to be here. Best wishes and see you soon!,” Solskjaer expressed his excitement.

Manchester United fans in India will be treated with a life-time opportunity to get live glimpses of their favourite star as Solskjaer will ignite football fervour across the country when he lands in Bengaluru — the first city of his tour, on December 15.

While Solskjaer’s trip to India was finalised earlier this year, Tilak is confident of successfully hosting this exceptional tour and making it memorable for the Indian fans. Tilak, Founder of Ace of Pubs, said: “I have been an ardent Manchester United fan for more than two decades now and visit Old Trafford once every quarter for a regular dose of footballing entertainment. After talking to Ole about United’s popularity in India, This will be a momentous occasion not only for Manchester United supporters but also all football fans in India.”

The football fever that accompanies the visit of the legendary icon Solskjaer will be nothing short of electrifying.

For Manchester United fans, it will be the best opportunity to get up, close and personal with Solskjaer, who will also share his favourite Premier League tales and every fan, attending the event, will receive an authenticated 1999 Champions League final jersey signed by Solskjaer himself.

–IANS

hs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina to play Brisbane International 2024
Next article
Tamil Thalaivas announce Sagar Rathee as captain for the 10th season of PKL
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US