scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Olympian Mirabai Chanu urges PM, HM to restore peace, normalcy in Manipur

By Agency News Desk

Imphal, July 18 (IANS) Star Indian weightlifter and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

In a video message, the 27-year-old Olympian said that due to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, many sports persons could not participate in the training camps and children’s studies are also being largely disturbed.

“Huge number of people lost their lives. Houses of many people were burnt. I also have homes in Manipur. Now I am not in the state. I am now in the USA, preparing myself for the World Championship and Asian Games,” she said.

The ace athlete, who was earlier appointed by the Manipur government as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sports, after her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, said that though she is not now in Manipur, but closely observing the everyday affairs of the state.

After Chanu’s video message, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted : “Surely the PM can now at least say something on Manipur.”

–IANS

sc/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga: Betis sign former Espanyol, Bayern midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds United
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga: Betis sign former Espanyol, Bayern midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds United

Sports

ACC Men's Emerging Cup: Bowlers, openers help India A to 9-wicket win against Nepal

Sports

UTT Season 4: Archana stuns World No.39 as Puneri Paltan resgiter first win

Sports

1st Test: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman's fifties help Pakistan recover against Sri Lanka

Technology

Americans sent millions of sensitive military emails to Mali due to ‘typo’

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Spain's Soto wins historic men's artistic swimming gold

News

Randeep Hooda serves rations to flood-hit people in Haryana

Technology

'How bad is the job market?': Tech startup CEO after getting over 3K resumes in 48 hours

Technology

Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

Sports

Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

News

Rani Mukerji reveals who contributed in shaping her career

Technology

ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study

News

Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take 'back to Varanasi'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

News

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Technology

‘Holy Grail’ 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record Rs 1.5 crore

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US