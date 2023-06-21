scorecardresearch
Olympics body condemns violent, threatening language by IBA prez against IOC officials

By Agency News Desk

Lausanne, June 20 (IANS) The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday condemned the violent and threatening language used by the President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev, against a number of individuals from the IOC.

These statements were made during the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Continental Forum in Brasilia and in response to the recommendation of the IOC Executive Board to withdraw the affiliation of IBA over issues like governance, financial irregularities and referring and judging errors during major international tournaments.

“Incitement of hatred and derogatory language against individuals working for the IOC, who are simply carrying out their professional roles, and against the IOC as an organisation, is simply unacceptable” the IOC said in a statement on its official website.

Making accusations against them that they are “covering up crimes” is highly defamatory, the statement noted.

“Furthermore, calling for an individual formerly linked to the IO” to “e “shot” is a language that has no place in sport or in any normal civilised debate,” said the statement in which the IOC said it reserves all its legal rights.

The statement came after the IOC Executive Board recommended to the IOC Session to withdraw the affiliation of IBA for failing to satisfy IOC’s demands for reforms and transparency.

In response, the IBA called the IOC’s move disappointing and its officials made various comments against IOC and its administrators.

The IOC is expected to take a final call on IBA’s affiliation during a special IOC Session on Thursday. It has already suspended IBA from the Olympic Games and the boxing competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be conducted by IOC just like during the Tokyo 2020 Games.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
