Pakistan beat South Africa by 5 wickets in 3rd Women's T20I, sweep series 3-0

Karachi, Sep 4 (IANS) A blazing 54-ball 72 by South Africa Women’s skipper Laura Wolvaardt went in vain as Pakistan women rode on their disciplined bowling to win the third T20I by six runs here on Monday and make a clean sweep of the three-match series. This was a historic whitewash by the Pakistan women’s team as South Africa were visiting the country for the first time.

Opening the innings as South Africa responded to Pakistan’s modest score of 150/5 in 20 overs, Wolvaardt struck nine fours during his breezy knock and raised 33 runs for the first wicket with Tazmin Brits (18) and 49 runs for the third wicket with Sune Luus (13). But South Africa’s batters were strangled by the Pakistan bowlers and could manage only 144/5 in 20 overs.

Wolvaardt, who was later adjudged Player of the Series, kept on end going as she scored at a brisk pace, completing her half-century off 37 balls before she was caught by substitute fielder Fatima Sana off Sadia Iqbal for 72. Nadine de Klerk was the second-highest scorer for South Africa with an unbeaten 20,

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal 2-25 and Nashra Sandhu 2-16 were the most successful bowlers for Pakistan.

Earlier, the hosts rode on vital knocks by opener Sidra Ameen (39), Bismah Mahroof (39) and skipper Nida Dar (36) to reach 150/5 after being asked to bat first.

They shared important partnerships with Sidra and fellow opener Shawaal Zulfiqar adding 41 runs for the first wicket and Sidra and Bismah added 49 runs for the second. Bismah and Nida too raised 49 runs for the third wicket as Pakistan posted a defendable target.

Brief scores:

Pakistan women 150/5 in 20 overs (Sidra Ameen 39, Bismah Mahroof 39, Nida Dar 36; Tumi Sekhukhune 2-24) beat South Africa 144/5 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 72; Sadia Iqbal 2-25, Nashra Sandhu 2-16) by 5 wickets.

