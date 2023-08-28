Pakistan unveil brand new jersey ahead of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup

Lahore, Aug 28 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the brand-new jersey for the senior men’s team ahead of the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at a launch event here on Monday.

Called the ‘Star Nation Jersey’, it was revealed at a grand ceremony led by Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee.

“The Star Nation Jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match. This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits,” said Ashraf.

The PCB said the Star Nation Jersey, also made available for pre-order on the internet, signifies more than a mere piece of apparel; it embodies the profound connection between Pakistan’s cricketing heroes and their steadfast supporters.

“Drawing inspiration from celestial bodies, each star symbolises brilliance, aspiration, and the radiant glow of cricketing achievements. This design philosophy encapsulates the spirit of cricketing excellence, resonating deeply with every Pakistani cricket enthusiast,” it added.

Pakistan, the top ranked ODI side, will be next featured in the Asia Cup, to be from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan, the co-hosts of the tournament, will be kickstarting the competition by playing Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30, followed by a clash with archrivals India on September 2 at Pallekele.

The top two sides from Groups A and B will progress to the Super Fours, where they will play three more games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which will also host the final on September 17.

Pakistan will be opening their Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Uppal) in Hyderabad, followed by facing Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 10.

