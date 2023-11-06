scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pakistan's Sidra Amin fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct over showing dissent on dismissal

Sidra Amin has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of their ICC Women’s Championship

By Agency News Desk
Pakistan's Sidra Amin fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct over showing dissent on dismissal
Pakistan's Sidra Amin fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct over showing dissent on dismissal _ pic courtesy news agency

Dhaka, Nov 6 (IANS) Pakistan player Sidra Amin has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of Pakistan’s innings, when Sidra showed dissent on being adjudged leg before wicket and was dismissed for just seven. ICC said Sidra was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sidra’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Morshed Ali Khan, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth umpire Sajedul Islam levelled the charge.

–IANS

nr/bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samridhii Shukla on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ going on air: ‘It’s like waiting for exam results’
Next article
Rachi Sharma dons a 10 kg lehenga for ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ promo shoot
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US