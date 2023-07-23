scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Palermo Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Mayar Sherif in semis, eyes her 1st WTA title

By Agency News Desk

Palermo (Italy), July 23 (IANS) China’s Zheng Qinwen will fight for her first WTA title against home favorite Jasmine Paolini after beating Mayar Sherif of Egypt in the semifinals of the Palermo Open, here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Zheng hit nine aces in the match and secured the victory 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, while her final opponent Paolini beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 7-6 (6), 6-0.

“It was a really tough day. My opponent is such a great fighter. She never gives up and fights for every point. I have a big respect for her,” Zheng was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The rising star, who was named the WTA 2022 Newcomer of the Year, reached the final at the Pan Pacific Open last season, but was beaten by Russian Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets.

“She [Paolini] deserves to be there in the final and to have a great competition with me. I will try to fight and give my best,” Zheng said of the final.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kajol on playing Noyonika: Being able to present the strength of a woman is empowering as an actor
Next article
National Car Racing C'ship: Triple delight for Diljith, Angad; Deepak Ravikumar dominates Rd 1
This May Also Interest You
Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

Sports

National Car Racing C'ship: Triple delight for Diljith, Angad; Deepak Ravikumar dominates Rd 1

News

Kajol on playing Noyonika: Being able to present the strength of a woman is empowering as an actor

Sports

National Football C'ship: Junior boys' for BC Roy Trophy Tier 2, sub-junior girls' Tier 1 to be held in Sept-Oct

News

From 3 liters of salt water to neem juice, here's Adah Sharma's morning routine

News

When Harleen Sethi was left with a bruised hand during 1st day of 'Kohrra' shoot

Technology

Google's longtime director of news let go after 13 years, plans to come back to India

News

Developing AI technology more dangerous than nuclear weapons: Christopher Nolan

News

Rita Ora says working with Carrie Fisher in 'Wonderwell' was an amazing experience

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Avinash engage in fierce argument

News

U.S.S. Discovery embarks on final journey in new 'Star Trek Discovery' Season 5 trailer

Sports

IND vs WI: Mukesh's debut is a great success story for our domestic cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

Technology

Google testing redesigned Photos app

Sports

UTT: U Mumba TT face Dabang Delhi TTC as knockout race intensifies (preview)

Sports

Time for a revamp: BCCI's approach should center around fresh blood post WTC disappointment

News

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘work, medical restrictions kept him away’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego Comic Con

News

'Oppenheimer' bucks global numbers, leaves 'Barbie' far behind in the box office

Technology

New variant of AsyncRAT malware 'HotRat' spreading via free, pirated software

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US