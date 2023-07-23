Palermo Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Mayar Sherif in semis, eyes her 1st WTA title

Palermo (Italy), July 23 (IANS) China’s Zheng Qinwen will fight for her first WTA title against home favorite Jasmine Paolini after beating Mayar Sherif of Egypt in the semifinals of the Palermo Open, here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Zheng hit nine aces in the match and secured the victory 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, while her final opponent Paolini beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 7-6 (6), 6-0.

“It was a really tough day. My opponent is such a great fighter. She never gives up and fights for every point. I have a big respect for her,” Zheng was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The rising star, who was named the WTA 2022 Newcomer of the Year, reached the final at the Pan Pacific Open last season, but was beaten by Russian Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets.

“She [Paolini] deserves to be there in the final and to have a great competition with me. I will try to fight and give my best,” Zheng said of the final.

–IANS

