scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Para powerlifting: Dabas, Jograjiya win historic first gold, silver at Junior World Championships

By Agency News Desk
Para powerlifting: Dabas, Jograjiya win historic first gold, silver at Junior World Championships
Para powerlifting | Junior World Championships

Dubai, Aug 22 (IANS) In a historic first, Indian powerlifters, Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya, bagged gold and silver medals to open the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships on an incredible note, on Tuesday. Dabbas clinched the nation’s first-ever gold with lifts of 132 kg and then 135 kg, displaying amazing grit, determination, and strength.

Meanwhile, Jograjiya followed his compatriot to secure the silver medal with a final lift of 132 kg in the fiercely-contested men’s 72 kg junior weight category.

Dabas was ecstatic after his victorious show and thanked his support staff for their continuous support and efforts.

“My next goal is to win a medal at the Paralympics. I will be competing another year in the junior, hoping to make it to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics,” said the Delhi-based Dabas who also expects to qualify for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games,” he said.

Dabas has two gold medals from the Dubai 2022 Fazza World Cup.

Meanwhile, Jograjiya said he will be focusing on the senior category after the World Championships.

Chief coach and chairperson of India’s Para-Powerlifting, J.P Singh was elated with the lifters’ show.

“These historic medals are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletes. With just one medal to our name in previous World Championships, this triumph resounds as a turning point in our sporting legacy,” he said.

India’s only medal at a World Championships has been claimed by Parmjeet Kumar (men’s -49kg) at the Tbilisi 2021 World Championships.

With an impressive contingent of 20 athletes, India is hoping to make it a memorable championship aiming for medals in several categories. Parmjeet and Manpreet Singh will be in action when the Senior World Championships begin on Wednesday.

–IANS

bsk

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC end campaign with 2-0 win over Gokulam
Next article
IMA writes to Mansukh Mandaviya over newly notified regulation by NMC
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

IMA writes to Mansukh Mandaviya over newly notified regulation by NMC

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC end campaign with 2-0 win over Gokulam

Health & Lifestyle

Affluent individuals also prefer mohalla clinics, says Kejriwal

Sports

Govt clears proposals by Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia for foreign training; requests them for new date of travel

Feature

Gadar 2: Time for redemption of Hindi cinema through commons through the tools of commonality

News

Dheeraj Dhoopar interacts with locals in Varanasi, gets lingo right for 'Tatlubaaz'

Sports

AIFF's League Committee introduces youth quota for I-League, increases squad strength to 35

Technology

Meta introduces multilingual speech translation model for 100 languages

Technology

Instagram begins to roll out web version of Threads amid usage fall

Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Thangaraja shares lead with rookies Saptak Talwar, Aryan Roopa Anand on day one

Sports

Football: Mumbai City to play their AFC Champions League ‘home’ games in Pune

Sports

4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team finishes second after losing to Germany

Technology

AI scans could spot signs of Parkinson's disease years before diagnosis: Study

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Aaren D Silva's hat-trick helps Hyderabad FC sign off with facile win

News

AP Dhillon reveals he didn't like track 'Excuses'

Sports

Make live coverage of selection meetings available for all, Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary tells BCCI

News

OTT series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to star Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra

Sports

You are carrying hopes and dreams of the nation, AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor tells chess wiz Praggnanandhaa

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US