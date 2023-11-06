scorecardresearch
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Dimitrov for 40th Masters 1000 title

Novak Djokovic eased past Grigor Dimitrov to claim a record-extending seventh ATP Masters 1000 title at Paris Masters.

Paris, Nov 6 (IANS) World no 1 Novak Djokovic eased past Grigor Dimitrov to claim a record-extending seventh ATP Masters 1000 title at Paris Masters. Djokovic delivered a typically resilient all-around performance to clinch a 6-4, 6-3 triumph, becoming the first player to win 40 Masters 1000 crowns on Sunday.

The win means World No. 1 Serbian will now head to the season-ending ATP Finals on an 18-match winning streak, dating back to his Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, ATP Tour reports

“Its incredible. To be able to win it after quite challenging circumstances for me this week. Basically, coming back from the brink of losing three matches in a row, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I was very close to losing those matches and somehow managed to find an extra gear when it was needed,” said Djokovic.

“I think we both were quite tight at the beginning, and I could see that he was running out of gas a little bit. Myself as well, but I somehow managed to find an extra shot over the net. I think the match was closer than the scoreline indicates, but another amazing win for me. I’m very proud of this one, considering what I’ve been through this week,” he added.

By lifting the Paris trophy, Djokovic extended his lead over the Spaniard in the ATP Live Race To Turin to 1490 points, making it highly likely he will claim the ATP Year-End No. 1 honour for a record-extending eighth time.

